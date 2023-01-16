World’s Longest River Cruise Got Stuck in Bihar, IWAI Denies Reports

Patna: The MV Ganga Vilas, world’s longest river cruise, got stuck in Bihar’s Chhapra due to shallow water in Ganga. However, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Monday dismissed reports and said these claims were ‘absolutely’ false.

Earlier, some media outlets reported that the Ganga Vilas cruise got stuck on the third day of its 51-day journey in Bihar. The IWAI chairman Sanjay Bandopadhyaya tweeted a clarification, “Ganga Villas Cruise reached Patna as per schedule. No truth in the news that the vessel is stuck in Chhapra, Bihar. The vessel will continue its onward journey as per schedule.”

The cruise has reached Patna as per schedule and the ship was docked in the river and tourists took the boats for sightseeing, NDTV said quoting Raj Singh, Chairman of Exotic Heritage Group, the operator of MV Ganga Vilas.



The tourists went to see Chirand Saran - an archaeological site and got back on board, Singh added.

“The Ganga Villas reached Patna as per schedule. There is absolutely no truth in the news that the vessel is stuck in Chhapra. The vessel will continue its onwards journey as per schedule” : Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, Chairman, IWAI — IWAI (@IWAI_ShipMin) January 16, 2023

Notably, Prime Minister Modi had flagged off the cruise from Varanasi on January 13. The luxury triple-deck cruise has embarked on an adventurous journey and will cover 50 tourist destinations during its 51-day journey.

