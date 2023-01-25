World’s First Indian Intranasal Covid Vaccine to be Launched on Republic Day

New Delhi: India’s first intra-nasal Covid-19 vaccine iNCOVACC will be unveiled on January 26, Republic Day. Union Home Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will launch homegrown and world’s first intranasal vaccine on Thursday.

The intranasal vaccine was developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. According to the sources to news agency ANI, the intranasal heterologous booster dose is likely to be made available in the market by February last week.

Recently, Krishna Ella, the company’s chairman and managing director, had said, “Our nasal vaccine will be officially launched on January 26, on Republic Day.”



The drug regulatory authority has approved iNCOVACC vaccine for adults above 18 years. People who have taken Covishield and Covaxin vaccines could take it as a heterologous booster dose. iNCOVACC is also the world’s first intranasal vaccine to receive both Primary series and heterologous booster approval.

