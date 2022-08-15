NEW DELHI: In his address for the 76th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world today looks at India with pride, hope, and as a problem solver. He added that the world looks at India as a destination where aspirations are met. He said Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas, and Sabka Prayaas became the cornerstone of ensuring the implementation of pro-nation policies and taking development to the last mile. He said when there is stability in governance and fast decision-making, the spirit of Jan Bhagidari prevails for the nation's development.

The Prime Minister said that as India celebrates 75 years of Independence, there is a need to now move with a renewed focus and resolve for the next 25 years. He said this can be made possible through the strength and determination of 130 crore Indians. He said everyone has to work with the vision of accomplishing what the nation's freedom fighters dreamt of, by 100 years of independence.

Prime Minister said that for the next 25 years, there is a need to focus on the Five Resolves. These are Developed India, Removing every ounce of Slave Mentality, Pride for glorious heritage, Unity and Fulfilling Citizen's Duties. He urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. He expressed happiness that from renewable energy to increasing infrastructure for medical education, India has improved on every front. Modi stressed the need to break free from the shackles of the slave mentality. He said that sometimes talent is restricted by language barriers and called it an example of Imperialism.

He said there is a need to be proud of every language in the country. Prime Minister said people can only fly high when they are connected to their roots. He said that when India flies high, she can provide solutions to the entire world. He said Nature has been a pivotal part of India's heritage and the country has traditions and practices that will help in combating climate change. He said the Unity in Diversity in India is something to be very proud of. He said people should go ahead with the motto of India First and hold on to this thread of Unity.

PM Modi said equality is the cornerstone of India's progress and people should be united through the mantra of India First. He stated that respect for women is an important pillar for India's growth and stressed on the need to support Nari Shakti. He requested every Indian to change the mentality toward women in everyday life. He added that the pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. (AIR News)

PM Modi addressing the nation on Independence Day 2022 at the Red Fort- Full Speech

Addressing the nation on Independence Day. https://t.co/HzQ54irhUa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

Also Read: By 2047, India will Realise Dreams of Our Freedom Fighters: President