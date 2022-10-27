The World Justice Project released the 2022 edition of the WJP Rule of Law Index recently. The Index offers new data organized into eight factors that encompass the concept of the rule of law: Constraints on Government Power, Absence of Corruption, Open Government, Fundamental Rights, Order and Security, Regulatory Enforcement, Civil Justice, and Criminal Justice.As per the report Denmark ranks number one in the list while India stood at 77.

The Index scores for these factors reflect the perspectives and experiences of more than 154,000 everyday people and 3,600 legal practitioners and other experts in 140 countries and jurisdictions, and they are backed by a rigorous process of validation and analysis.

The Rule of Law Index relies on first-hand accounts from more than 150,000 households and 3,600 in-country experts to measure how the rule of law is experienced and perceived in practical, everyday situations. It evaluates and ranks countries across key rule of law indicators, including checks on government powers, corruption, fundamental rights, open government, security, and the functioning of regulatory, criminal, and civil justice systems.

As a rigorous quantitative tool, the WJP Rule of Law Index provides citizens, governments, policymakers, donors, businesses, media, academics, and civil society organizations around the world with a uniquely comprehensive and comparative analysis of how well countries adhere to universal rule of law principles.

The Bar Association of India (BAI) is collaborating with the World Justice Project (WJP)with regard to the release of the Rule of Law Index 2022. Bar Association of India President Prashant Kumar had a meeting with the Director of the World Justice Project (WJP ) in Berlin along with other members of the BAI delegation where this collaboration took shape.

Also Read: India Sweden Innovation Day 2022: India, Sweden Join Hands to Drive Green Transition