World Heritage Day 2022: 5 Must-See Heritage Sites in India

World Heritage Day: Every year on April 18, World Heritage Day is commemorated to raise awareness about the need to preserve our cultural heritage and values. It also recognises the accomplishments of organisations and communities working toward the aim, such as the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). This resolution, sponsored by ICOMOS to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), was ratified in November 1983, recognising the 18th of April as World Heritage Day every year.

A country's cultural heritage is breathtaking evidence of its illustrious past. Similarly, India is among the best in terms of cultural richness, spirituality, rich history, and breathtaking scenery. According to the most recent additions in July 2021, India now has a total of 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Today, we've compiled a list of the top five World Heritage Sites in India that every adventurer should visit.

Taj Mahal, Agra

Emperor Shah Jahan created the Taj Mahal in honour of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal, and it is one of the Seven Wonders of the World. It is situated in Agra, on the banks of the Yamuna River. The monument's construction combines traditional Mughal architecture with Indian, Persian, and Islamic architectural influences.

Aurangabad's Ajanta Caves

A cluster of 32 Buddhist caves in Maharashtra has been designated as a world heritage site as exceptional representations of the Buddhist faith. These amazing caverns have several sculptures and paintings depicting the Lord Buddha's life.

Konark Sun Temple

Another architectural marvel in Odisha is the Surya Devta Sun Temple. It is not just a noteworthy piece of architecture, but also one of the most important temples in the South, and its unique shape as a massive chariot adds to its historical significance.

Assam's Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga National Park is one of India's most famous historic sites, known for its enormous one-horned rhinoceros and diverse wildlife. The Assam government has been working hard to protect the diverse flora and fauna of the state.

Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

The Chandela Dynasty created the Khajuraho Group of Monuments between 950 and 1050 AD, rambling with remarkable creative masterpieces.

It is particularly well-known for its erotic figurines and sculptures commemorating Hindu and Jain dance, music, and culture.

Let us pledge to conserve our traditional heritage and cultures on this World Heritage Day.