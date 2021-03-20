World Happiness Report: India Ranks Low At 139th Position

The World Happiness Report 2021 is here and this time India has ranked relatively low. India was at 139th position out of a total of 149 countries. UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network gives an annual report on Happiness level in a country.

This Happiness report is based on three main factors. These are life evaluation, positive emotions and negative emotions. Based on these three measures, the Happiness report is calculated. The report is generally based on the data provided by Gallup World Poll.

Gallup World Poll evaluates the happiness level; this method is used to get the data. People are to Rank their happiness level based on a scale of 0-10. It means 10 are the highest and 0 means not satisfied. It is more like a complete report than a daily experience report. Positive emotion is if the person was able to laugh in recent time. Did you smile the previous day? Negative emotion is if they felt sad or angry in recent time.

The report read that “Negative affect, for each person, is given by the average of their yes or no answers about three emotions: worry, sadness, and anger. National averages are created in the same way as for positive affect,” the report reads.”

India ranked at 139th position which is a low rank comparing to the fact that this list is of the total of 149 countries. It was Finland that got the first position. It was able to bag that position again. Finland becomes the happiest country in the world.

After Finland, it was Denmark that scored a high position. Following Denmark was Switzerland, Iceland, and the Netherlands. It was Afghanistan that came in the last position and became the country where people are least happy. This year the COVID19 situation was also taken into consideration.

In 2020, India ranked 144th and this time it came at 139th position. After India, it was Burundi, Yemen, Tanzania, Haiti, Malawi, Lesotho, Botswana, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, and Afghanistan.

Here is a list of Top 20 countries

1. Finland

2. Demark

3. Switzerland

4. Iceland

5. The Netherlands

6. Norway

7. Sweden

8. Luxembourg

9. New Zealand

10. Austria

11. Australia

12. Israel

13. Germany

14. Canada

15. Ireland

16. Costa Rica

17. United Kingdom

18. The Czech Republic

19. United States

20. Belgium