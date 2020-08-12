World Elephant Day is observed on August 12th annually and it is dedicated to the preservation and protection of the world's elephants. Two Canadian filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark along with Thailand’s Elephant Reintroduction Foundation celebrated the first World Elephant Day on August 12, 2012. The main aim of World Elephant Day is to create awareness of the urgent plight of African and Asian elephants, and to share knowledge and positive solutions for the better care and management of captive and wild elephants.

The Minister for Environment and Forest Prakash Javadekar released a document on Best Practices and launched a portal on Human Elephant Conflict on the eve of World Elephant Day, 2020. He said, India is committed to the cause of saving elephants and other animals and is working towards robust, practical and cost effective solutions to end the human animal conflict.

Elephants are intelligent and they have deep emotions from intense grief to high level of happiness. Here are some of the adorable videos of Elephants.

