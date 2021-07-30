World Day Against Human Trafficking 2021: Five Ways to Fight This Forced Labour
According to a 2010 study on human trafficking, 90% of those trafficked are from the most impoverished communities.
Sexual exploitation is the most frequent type of human trafficking (79%) according to the UNODC.
Learning from the experiences and ideas of victims will result in a more victim-centred and successful strategy to combat human trafficking.
New Delhi: Human trafficking is still a problem in the twenty-first century, with thousands of individuals being trafficked into the sex trade, slavery, and forced labour throughout the world.
Human trafficking, according to India's National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), is a collection of crimes involving the trafficking of men, women, and children for sexual exploitation, financial gain, or other forms of exploitation.
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's (UNODC) 2010 Trafficking in persons report, 90% of those trafficked are members of the most vulnerable population. Sexual exploitation is the most frequent type of human trafficking (79%) according to the UNODC.
According to the UNODC, learning from victims' experiences and ideas will result in a more victim-centred and successful strategy for combatting human trafficking.
Let's talk about what we can do to combat the threat of human trafficking.
Five Ways We Can Help:
- Inform your local police authorities of any human trafficking incidents you come across by meeting with them or writing to them. People should press their national and state governments to enact stringent legislation to combat human trafficking.
- Participate in a community-wide awareness effort to prevent human trafficking. Organize a fundraiser for an anti-trafficking organization or contribute cash to one.
- Encourage local schools to incorporate human trafficking courses into their curricula. Urge businesses to refrain from employing children. Children who have been trafficked are frequently employed in industries such as retail and hospitality.
- Request that local schools create methods for identifying and reporting suspected cases of human trafficking, as well as how to respond to a prospective victim.
- Become a mentor to a young person or someone in need, since human traffickers frequently target those who are going through a tough period.