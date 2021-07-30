World Day Against Human Trafficking 2021: Five Ways to Fight This Forced Labour

New Delhi: Human trafficking is still a problem in the twenty-first century, with thousands of individuals being trafficked into the sex trade, slavery, and forced labour throughout the world.

Human trafficking, according to India's National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), is a collection of crimes involving the trafficking of men, women, and children for sexual exploitation, financial gain, or other forms of exploitation.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's (UNODC) 2010 Trafficking in persons report, 90% of those trafficked are members of the most vulnerable population. Sexual exploitation is the most frequent type of human trafficking (79%) according to the UNODC.

According to the UNODC, learning from victims' experiences and ideas will result in a more victim-centred and successful strategy for combatting human trafficking.

Let's talk about what we can do to combat the threat of human trafficking.

Five Ways We Can Help: