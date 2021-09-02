World Coconut Day 2021: Date, Theme, Significance, and How to Celebrate

World Coconut Day 2021: The coconut, also known as' Sri Phal ' in Sanskrit and 'Nariyal 'in Hindi, is the sole surviving species of the genus Cocos, which belongs to the palm tree family (Arecaceae). In contrast to popular belief, the name "coconut" can refer to the entire coconut palm, including the edible portion of the palm, which is botanically a drupe rather than a nut.

Because the three recognised indentations on the coconut shell resemble a face, the plant's name is derived from an old Portuguese term for "head" or "skull".

Coconut Facts

Because of their predilection for sandy beaches with warm summer seasons and comparatively cooler winter seasons, they are often linked with sunshine and tropical sandy beaches.

They are farmed across the Pacific, although Indonesia, the Philippines, and India provide the majority of the world's coconut supply (about 75 per cent).

World Coconut Day 2021: History and Significance

The coconut palm is known as the "tree of life" because of its numerous uses in food, fuel, medicine, cosmetics, construction materials, and other areas. The Asia Pacific Coconut Community commemorated the inaugural World Coconut Day on September 2, 2009, to promote the benefits of coconuts and their effect on society (APCC).

Since then, the APCC has organised this day every year under the authority of UN-ESCAP (United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific) to promote their policies and commemorate the course of action for promoting this tropical fruit and raising awareness of its health advantages. The theme for this year's World Coconut Day is "Building a Safe, Inclusive, Resilient, and Sustainable Coconut Community Amid COVID-19 Pandemic & Beyond".

This day is observed in India with the help of the Coconut Development Board (CDB) in states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, and others.

World Coconut Day 2021: Theme

With the Covid-19 pandemic in mind, this year's World Coconut Day theme is "Building a Safe, Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable Coconut Community Amid COVID-19 Pandemic & Beyond."

How is World Coconut Day celebrated?

This day is marked by public awareness campaigns and technical seminars in several nations. These lectures are held to boost coconut production and create knowledge about its use. Many farmers and business people attend these gatherings to share their thoughts and concerns regarding coconut farming.

Benefits of Coconut

Not only can this beautiful tree supply food, water, and raw materials such as fibre and wood, but boosting its commercial production may also aid in poverty reduction and provide nutrient-rich, low-cost food supplies in regions in need of improvement.