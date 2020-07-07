World Chocolate Day 2020: Quotes To Wish Your Loved Ones!

Jul 07, 2020, 13:25 IST
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Is there anyone who doesn't love chocolates? Obviously, a big No. From kids to elders, everyone likes to have it. Most of the folks draw water in their mouths by listening to the world chocolate itself. Today, July 7th is celebrated as 'World Chocolate Day'. A chocolate can be called as the sweetest creation by the mankind. A chocolate has the power to enhance the mood and it also has some surprising health benefits. On this special occasion, let us know why people like chocolates so much.

Chocolate was first introduced in Europe in the 1950s and this day is celebrated on different days in different countries. Etymologists trace the origin of the word "chocolate" to the Aztec word "xocoatl," which refers to a bitter drink made from cocoa beans. The country Cote d'Ivoire, a West African country is the largest producer of Cocoa and it is followed by Ghana. In Ghana, the chocolate day is celebrated on February 14 whereas, in the US, the chocolate day is celebrated on October 28th.

Every ten years or so, a typical adult eats their own body weight of chocolates. We crave so much for chocolates because it not only tastes good but also smells good. When the chocolates melt on the tongue, the brain releases some chemicals in response to it. Neurotransmitters mainly 'Dopamine' is being released and it is a feel-good neurotransmitter. This hormone contributes to the feeling of pleasure and satisfaction. Here are some of the quotes for 'World Chocolate Day 2020'.

Here are some of the tweets from the Twitter. Just give a look at it.

Advertisement
Back to Top