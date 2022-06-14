World Blood Donor Day 2022: Quotes, History And Slogan For This Year

Every year, World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14. The day is celebrated to create a global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion and highlight how the donation of blood is very important. The day is also celebrated to thank the blood donors for their voluntary deed.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner. Landsteiner was awarded the Nobel Prize for his discovery of the ABO blood group system. Every year blood donation day is celebrated with a slogan. World Health Organisation with its 192 member states established Blood Donor Day at the 58th World Health Assembly in May 2005 in order to motivate all the countries worldwide to thank blood donors for their precious steps and for saving the lives of people.

Here is the slogan for World Blood Donor Day 2022 and other years.

2022: Blood donation is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives

2021: Give blood and keep the world beating

2020: Safe Blood Saves Lives

2019: Safe Blood for All

2018: Be there for someone else. Give blood. Share life

2017: Give Blood. Give Now. Give Often

2016: Blood connects us all

2015: Thank you for saving my life

2014: Safe blood for saving mothers

2013: Give the gift of life: donate blood

2012: Every blood donor is a hero

Blood Donor Day Quotes:

A donation of blood means a few minutes to you, but a lifetime for somebody else.

We all are given the ability to save someone’s life and we must use it to bring smiles on faces. Wishing a very Happy World Blood Donor Day to you.

Donate blood and be the reason for the smile on many faces

On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, we must promise ourselves that we will always donate our blood and spread happiness. Warm wishes on this special day to you.

The donation of blood makes the difference between life and death.

Your blood donation can give a precious smile to someone's face.

The prick of the needle might just hurt a little bit but it always makes you a hero. Wishing a very Happy World Blood Donor Day to all.

Each and every drop of blood is precious. On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, let us come forward for donating blood and saving lives.

Blood donation will cost you nothing, but it will save a life!

Your blood is precious: Donate, save a life & make it Divine.

