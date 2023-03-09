Women's Reservation Bill: Over a Dozen Parties to Join BRS’ Hunger Strike in Delhi, Says Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha has said that a hunger strike will be held in the national capital on Friday, March 10 to press the demand for introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current session of Parliament.

The BRS legislator said 18 political parties including Congress have confirmed their participation in the hunger strike. She also commended Sonia Gandhi for pushing the bill during the Manmohan Singh government. The pending bill proposes to amend the Constitution of India to reserve 33 percent seats in Lok Sabha, and in all state legislative assemblies for women.

Kavitha, who arrived in Delhi today, told reporters that she will face the Enforcement Directorate on March 11.

“We released a poster on March 2 about the hunger strike in Delhi over the Women's Reservation Bill. 18 parties confirmed their participation...ED summoned me on March 9. I requested for March 16 but don't know what haste they're in, so I agreed for March 11,” Kavitha said.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the central probe agency has accepted Kavitha's request to postpone the questioning to March 11. Notably, Kavitha is summoned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case.