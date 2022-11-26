Women Look Good Even Without Clothes, Says Ramdev Baba

The Yoga Guru Ramdev Baba on Friday made controversial remarks about women’s clothing at Yoga Science camp and Women’s meeting organised at Thane. Ramdev Baba said, “ women look good in sarees, women look good in salwar suits too, and in my eyes they look good even if they wear nothing.”

At that time, he was flanked by Thane's Babasahebanchi Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and singer Amruta Fadnavis -- wife of Bharatiya Janata Party's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other prominent personalities.

He interacted with women who had brought their yoga attires and saris for the conclave and attended a training camp conducted by Ramdev.

Since the meeting started soon after the training camp, many women did not get time to change and attended it in their yoga suits.

Observing this, Ramdev said that there was no problem if they had no time to switch to saris and they could do it after going home, and then made his remark -- termed as 'sexist' in some quarters.

