Women Have More Sex Partners Than Men in These Indian States

Do women have more sex partners or do men have more sex partners? What is your answer, my dear readers? It is difficult to say, right? But, according to National Family Health Survey, women on average have more sex partners than men in 11 states and UTs.

The NFHS data also reveal that males were far more likely to engage in sexual intercourse with someone who was neither their spouse nor a live-in partner, with a rate of 4% much higher than that of women at 0.5 percent.

Here is the list of states where women have more sex partners than men - Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. Rajasthan had the highest number of women who had on average 3.1 sex partners as against 1.8 for men.

The National Family Health Survey-5 conducted during 2019-21 surveyed 707 districts of the country from 28 States and 8 UTs. The survey conducted among 1.1 lakh women and 1.1 lakh men, showed that the number of sex partners on average for women was more than for men in 11 states/UTs in India.

The survey was primarily conducted to measure the pervasiveness of higher-risk sex and condom use during such sex, as low condom use could generally increase HIV/AIDS risk in individuals.

For the purpose of developing policies and implementing programmes successfully, the NFHS report also has information on socioeconomic conditions and other background characteristics.

