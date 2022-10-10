Woman Locked Up In A Dark Room By Father For 36 Years, Deets Inside

A woman was locked up in a room and chained by her own father for the last 36 years. The incident took place in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. Going into the details, Sapna Jain, now 53 was imprisoned as a minor. She was chained inside a dark room by her own father and had not seen the outside world after the age of 17. The woman's father had locked her in the room for her alleged mental illness. She is a resident of Mohammadabad village of Firozabad's Tundla. She was given meals through a door and she took baths with water thrown across windows.

Recently, the father of the woman died. A group of women from an NGO finally helped rescuing the woman. Local NGO Sewa Bharti saved the woman. Nirmala Singh, a senior member of Sewa Bharti, said, "We found her in a very bad condition. She was wearing filthy clothes with dirt all over. NGO members bathed her and got her some clean clothes."

Gyanendra Singh, a doctor, who examined her, said, "“Her medical tests are being conducted. We are hopeful that she will recover soon, maybe within a few weeks."

Also Read: Moon Was Formed In Hours, Not Years: Report