Woman In Karnataka Jarkiholi Sex Tape Scandal In Hyderabad?

Hyderabad City police are said to be on high alert for the young woman who was allegedly involved in the sex tape scandal involving Karnataka BJP leader and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. After the release of the CD, she was said to have flown from Bangalore to Mumbai, from there to Tirupati and then reached Hyderabad as per reports. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the scandal has intensified its search for the woman as she went missing from her home. The SIT has issued a notice to the woman and assured her of protection from the police. On Saturday, the woman had allegedly put out a video statement seeking protection from the government and also claimed that she had attempted to kill herself.

The young woman had lodged a complaint against the former minister at the Bangalore Cubbon Park police station through social media for cheating and threatening her. However, the police advised her to come directly and lodge a complaint. Although notices were posted at her home in Bagalkot to come for trial, there was no response from her.

Five people have so far been arrested and are being questioned in connection with the case, police said. A man who handed over the CD to social activist Dinesh Kallahalli had received Rs 25 lakh deposited in a bank account, police said. The man is being questioned by the police. They have arrested a man from Chikmagalur on suspicion of impersonating a voice in the video and sent his voice recordings samples for testing to the forensic lab.

