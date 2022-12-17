Woman Dies in Bihar, Hindu, Muslim Sons Scuffle Over Mother’s Last Rites

Patna: A family matter pertaining to the last rites of a woman in Bihar is hitting the headlines. An altercation broke out between two brothers over the religious way of performing the last rites of their mother who died a few days ago.

According to reports, one Muslim brother Mohd Mohfil said he wanted to bury his mother according to Islamic way or burying the dead while a Hindu brother Babloo Jha disagreed with him and said he wanted her to be cremated and this argument over her mortal remains brought the two brothers two blows.

The police said the deceased woman is Raiqa Khatoon who was born as a Muslim in Bihar. She married a Muslim man and had two sons with him and due to marital issues she left her husband and married a Hindu man and had two sons with him.

As per reports, the family lived under the same roof and the different religions was never an issue. Raiqa converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Rekha Devi. When Raiqa aka Rekha died due to age-related health problems, the sons fought over her last rights and finally the police had to step in and the woman was cremated.

Also Read: BJP Holds Nationwide Protests Against Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto for Derogatory Remark Against PM Modi

