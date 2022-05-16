Bagalkot/Lucknow: Women in India continue to face threats and attacks from the opposite gender. After the video of a man allegedly assaulting a woman lawyer in Bagalkot went viral over the weekend, a woman constable in Lucknow was threatened with an acid attack for spurning the marriage proposal.

Woman advocate thrashed in Bagalkot

A 40-year-old man, identified as Mahantesh Cholachagudda, in Karnataka's Bagalkot district allegedly attacked a woman lawyer Sangeeta Shikkeri, who happens to be his neighbour over a property dispute. After receiving a complaint from the victim, the police arrested Mahantesh and was produced in the court. The accused is a photographer at the University of Horticulture Sciences in Bagalkot.

Sangeeta said she had filed a complaint against the Bagalkot BJP General Secretary Raju Naikar for harassing her over a property dispute. She believed that it was the reason behind the assault. BJP leader dismisses the charges saying it is a political conspiracy to defame him.

The #Karnataka Police have arrested an accused in connection with a brutal attack on a woman lawyer in Bagalkot district, the police said. pic.twitter.com/JGdy4KPgVN — IANS (@ians_india) May 16, 2022

Woman constable threatened of acid attack

Advocate Mahendra Kushwaha, a resident of Unnao, has allegedly threatened the policewoman of an acid attack after she rejected his marriage proposal. The police have registered a case against the miscreant under sections of forgery, sexual harassment of the victim, threatening, defamation and extortion. The police said the accused would be arrested soon.

According to the victim, she started getting calls from policemen from Krishna Nagar, Banthra and Naka in Lucknow and a few other police stations in Hardoi district. The policemen told her one Ram Pyari of Hardoi had registered a complaint against her and her brother.

The woman constable feigned ignorance as she and her family members did not know the complainant. During the probe, police zeroed in on the name of Mahendra who was behind the mischief.

It was found that someone in the relatives of the victim had brought a proposal for her marriage with Mahendra in 2020. The victim’s family did his background check and found that he had served a jail term in the past.

The victim alleged that when the family refused the proposal, Mahendra started texting her obscene messages on her phone and forcing her to accept the proposal. She claimed that the accused threatened to throw acid on her and kill her.