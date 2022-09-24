Wolf Hall Author Hilary Mantel No More

Dame Hilary Mantel, author of the Wolf Hall trilogy breathed her last on Thursday, her publisher HarperCollins has confirmed.

HarperCollins confirmed she had died on Thursday "suddenly yet peacefully", surrounded by close family and friends.

She was one of the greatest English-language novelists of this century and won the Booker Prize twice, for 2009's Wolf Hall, the first in the Thomas Cromwell series, and its 2012 sequel Bring Up the Bodies.

In a statement, her publisher said: "We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel. Our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald. This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work."

Hilary Mantel Book list:

Bring Up The Bodies

A Place of Greater Safety

Wolf Hall

The Mirror and The Light

Giving Up the Ghost

Fludd

Mantel Pieces

Learning to Talk

The Assassination of Margaret Thatcher

A Change of Climate