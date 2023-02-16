BANGALORE: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, organized the 12th edition of Wipro earthian awards for the year 2022. The annual awards recognize excellence in sustainability in education in schools and colleges in India. The awards ceremony was held on the 11th of February 2023 at the Wipro Limited, Sarjapur Road campus.

Wipro earthian is one of India’s largest sustainability education programs for schools and colleges. The 2022 edition of the Wipro earthian school program received over 1,200 project entries, out of which 20 winning and 20 shortlisted entries were selected by an independent jury. The teams from schools demonstrated their understanding of biodiversity, waste and water through a combination of activity-based learning programs and written essays.

The Wipro Climate Challenge for college students was launched in 2022, and had more than 2,000 entries, out of which five teams were selected for the winning start-up ideas.

Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro Limited, Anurag Behar, CEO, Azim Premji Foundation and Narayan P.S., Global Head of Sustainability and Social Initiatives, Wipro Limited, felicitated the winning teams with certificates and cash prizes. They will also get an opportunity to engage with Wipro’s sustainability partners through collaborative programs that will enable a deeper understanding of issues critical to sustainability.

Narayan P.S., Global Head of Sustainability and Social Initiatives, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro earthian is our flagship program in sustainability education, working with both schools and higher education institutes. Over the years, it has evolved in scale, scope and geographic coverage. We are particularly gratified at the participation by schools from some of the most remote corners of the country. The challenges of ecological sustainability will unfortunately affect future generations the most; we see Wipro earthian as a platform for our children and the young to become agents of change by developing systemic thinking skills combined with sensitivity to the environment and society. We are pleased that the 12th edition of the event brought together students, teachers, thinkers and practitioners. We stay committed to the ideals and goals of Wipro earthian in the years ahead.”

The event featured a keynote talk by Nirupa Rao, a botanical illustrator based in Bengaluru. This was followed by a panel discussion featuring Sejal Mehta, the author of the book ‘Superpowers on the Shore,’ Bano Haralu, a pioneering television journalist and conservationist from Nagaland and Arjun Kamdar, a wildlife scientist working on the link between economics, anthropology, and conservation. Noted quizmaster, Lloyd Saldana also hosted the 2022 National Finals of the Wipro earthian Sustainability Quiz. The day ended with a performance by Bengaluru-based band Swarathma.\

