Winter Solstice will occur on Thursday, 22 December 2022 marking the advent of the Christmas season. Most importantly winter solstice, also known as - the hibernal solstice is the shortest day and longest night of the year.

This happens when one of the Earth's poles has its maximum tilt away from the Sun at an angle of 23.5 degrees as it rotates around the Sun.

This leads the Sun to move from the north to the southern hemisphere and vice versa bringing in seasonal changes.

A solstice occurs twice in a year once in the summer and again in during winter

During the Winter Solstice, the Sun will be directly over the Tropic of Capricorn.

After Winter Solstice, days start becoming longer and nights shorter for people in the Northern Hemisphere.

The reverse phenomenon takes place for people in the Southern Hemisphere.

The word solstice takes its origin from the Latin word solstitium’- meaning sun stands still.

For many people, it's a time to celebrate new beginnings, hope, and light. For Christians, the Winter Solstice is also an important holiday. It marks the beginning of Christ's ministry on Earth. Christ was born on December 25th, which falls on or around the Winter Solstice.

Winter Solstice 2022 timing in India:

Winter Solstice will be celebrated on December 2022 this year. It will begin at 3:18 pm IST in New Delhi and it will last around 10 hours.

It’s going to be a long night. In the Northern Hemisphere, that is. Tonight is the #WinterSolstice, which occurs when either of Earth's poles reaches its maximum tilt away from the Sun. This happens twice yearly, once in each hemisphere. Learn more: https://t.co/ajZ6kJlVXw pic.twitter.com/je6JDLHe8F — NASA (@NASA) December 21, 2022

