Winter Session of Parliament Likely from Dec First Week, Rahul Gandhi Unlikely to Attend

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to be held in the first week of December. The new Parliament is still not ready for inauguration, therefore, the Winter session is being conducted in the old Parliament House, which is a colonial-era building designed by British architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker.

As the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs is yet to meet and the consultation with the opposition parties are not over, therefore, the dates for the commencement and conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament are not finalised yet.

The winter session usually begins in the middle of November, however, due to both the BJP and Congress parties being busy with the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections, therefore, the session is likely to be pushed to next month. Meanwhile, the old building staff has begun the preparations for the upcoming session.

Reports suggest that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi may skip the upcoming winter session of Parliament owing to the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country. Soon after the winter session takes off, Congress will likely choose a new Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Mallikarjun Kharge quit the post at the time of filing for nomination for Congress President election to adhere to the party policy of ‘one man, one post’.

