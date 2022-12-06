Winter Session of Parliament Begins Tomorrow, 16 Bills Likely to be Introduced

New Delhi: The Opposition parties are set to corner the government in the winter session of parliament which will commence on Wednesday, December 7. The results of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections may also echo in both the houses as the votes will be counted a day later.

Ahead of the winter session of parliament, the Central government convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting, the Opposition leaders demanded a discussion on inflation, unemployment and the situation along the Indo-China border.

The all-party meeting chaired by Union minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh also saw a demand for passage of the women reservation bill and population control bill. Rajnath Singh requested the floor leaders from more than 30 parties who attended the meeting to cooperate with the government for smooth passage of bills.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to introduce 16 bills during the 17 sittings in the session which will go on till December 29, 2022. The government has not included the data protection bill and bills to amend the banking act, insolvency law, and competition commission act in the legislative business list.

Following is the list of 16 Bills to be introduced in the Parliament in the winter session:

The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Cantonment Bill, 2022

The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The North East Water Management Authority Bill, 2022

The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

