Will Visit Polavaram Project After Parliament Monsoon Sessions: Jal Shakthi Minister

Rajya Sabha: Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that he would come and visit the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh soon after Parliament Monsoon sessions ended. The Water Minister stated this while responding to a question by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during the Rajya Sabha Question Hour on Monday.

TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and Odisha MP Prasanna Achary questioned whether there was any additional package in the Polavaram project that is specifically earmarked for the resettlement and reconstruction package for displaced Dalits and tribals and whether any officer from the Central Government overseeing the rehabilitation process. Shekhawat explained that the Andhra Pradesh government is implementing the R&R package and is providing an additional package to Dalits and Adivasis. An additional grant of Rs 50,000 is being given, the minister said. He said Rs 10 lakh assistance was being given to all displaced families under the R&R package. A committee chaired by the Union Secretary for Tribal Affairs has been set up to look into the resettlement process.

The TDP MP in a supplementary question asked how much relief was given to Dalits and tribals in the rehabilitation process was questioned as to how much the Center had helped in this process. The Minister replied that there was a long list of facilities to be provided in the rehabilitation process, all of which were mentioned.

Odisha MP Prasanna Acharya asked whether there was a special package for Odisha expatriates. While answering this, the Minister said that it was not appropriate to make a statement on this, as the matter was pending in the Supreme Court.

Responding to the same question, BJP MP GVL said, "There are some reports for the Polavaram project residents. The Union Minister should visit the Polavaram project, he said. The Polavaram Project Authority office should be shifted from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry. This will enable the residents to contact the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA). The minister replied, “ The shifting of the office is under consideration. We will visit the Polavaram project and inspect the works as soon as the Parliament sessions are over,” he answered.

