Will Sunil Jakhar Replace Capt Amarinder Singh As Punjab CM?

Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday and now everyone wants to know who is going to be the next chief minister of the state.

According to the reports, the name of the next chief minister is likely to be announced after the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting which is going to be held at 11 am on Sunday in Chandigarh. It is also said that the names of two deputy chief ministers will also be announced after the CLP meeting.

After a crucial meeting at Rahul Gandi's residence in New Delhi on Saturday, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab CM. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Ambika Soni attended the event. The frontrunners for the top post are Sunil Jakhar, Ambika Soni, Navjot Singh Sidhu Vijay Inder Singla and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. According to the sources, the Congress will not contest next Assembly polls under new CM leadership.

The name of Sunil Jakhar as CM is doing all the rounds after he made a tweet that reads, "Kudos to Rahul Gandhi for adopting Alexandrian solution to this punjabi version of Gordian knot. Surprisingly, this bold leadership decision to resolve Punjab Congress imbroglio has not only enthralled congress workers but has sent shudders down the spines of Akalis." Sunil Jakhar was the president of the Punjab Congress before the post went to Navjot Singh Sidhu in July this year.

Last month, four ministers - Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, and Charanjit Singh Channi- and many party legislators had raised a demand for replacing the CM as they had no faith in Punjab CM's ability to honour unfulfilled promises.

Now coming to the post of deputy chief minister, the name of senior Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka is doing all the rounds.