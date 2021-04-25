Will Karnataka Impose Total Lockdown To Curb COVID Spike

Since the number of coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly across the state, the Karnataka Task Advisory Committee (TAC) on COVID-19 has asked the government to implement strict restrictions, including a 2-week lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Bengaluru has more than 1.5 lakh active coronavirus cases. Currently, the state has imposed night curfew and weekend curfews.

Giridhar Babu, Professor, and Head of Lifecourse Epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI)speaking to a news agency said that, "I have on record said that there are two main strategies. Firstly, we need to reduce the number of cases and that will happen only by a stringent lockdown for at least 14 days. Secondly, we should expand the bed capacity by taking as many as possible beds from all the private medical colleges, nursing homes, and hospitals." TAC members have also predicted the third wave of COVID in October-November.

Eminent cardiologist and director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, C N Manjunath that he had predicted the arrival of a second wave of coronavirus in March or April based on the pattern of spread of resurgence in Europe.

He told a news agency, "The most important is when the cases come down, we should not let the guard down. Wearing of facemask and physical distancing should continue while most importantly congregation should be banned."

He further quoted, "In the first phase, the cases were coming in a staggered manner. So the daily rise in a particular state was 200 to 300 cases. Now it's in thousands."