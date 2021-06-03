Will Karnataka Cancel II PUC Exams?

With all that is going on in the country, it is becoming difficult to conduct exams. Students cannot come to invigilation centres as it can be risky. Hence many exams are getting cancelled with results to be announced based on other methods.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the exams for CBSE Class will be cancelled. This left many in shock while many were relieved. Now all eyes are on the Karnataka government and their decision.

After the announcement regarding the CBSE boards was made, the state government is busy deciding on what to do about other exams. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar shared that a decision regarding the II PU exams will be taken soon.

Since the situation is so concerning and confusing, the students, parents and teachers as well are in dilemma. They are asking for a proper answer soon as they are not sure what is going to happen. The department of education was swamped with queries from everyone. It is not just letters, but social media as well.

Citizens from Karnataka took to social media to ask the state education department. Especially Twitter was flooded with posts made by concerned students, asking for the cancellation of the exams. This is an important decision. It is risky holding exams during this time.

As we all know, the second wave has hit the country hard. The number of daily cases is going down but the risk remains high. States including Karnataka was facing an adverse situation. From a high rise in the number of COVID19 cases to shortage of beds and oxygen cylinders, Karnataka for many weeks under an alert kind of state. Only after lockdown and other regulations coming into place once again, the cases saw a dip. But there are still many patients at the hospitals. It is not the time to slack away.

When even the vaccines are not available for these children as of now, there is no chance of sitting in an exam hall surrounded by many people, shared the parents and teachers.