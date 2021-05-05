Will India's COVID Numbers Drop After Total Vaccination?

The deadly COVID has changed the picture of the entire world. People have been dealing with this since last year. No dining out, no parties, etc. People are slowing getting used to this new normal.

Currently, India is dealing with the second wave of coronavirus. India recorded 3,780 deaths on Tuesday, the highest daily toll since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka are the states with maximum number of coronavirus cases. At least 13 states have been reporting more than 100 deaths a day. Analysts say that India could witness a peak in the cases during the second wave in the middle of May.

India's first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive started on January 16. From May 1, the third phase of vaccination drive begun. However, only twelve Indian states have started vaccinating 18-44 year olds against coronavirus in the third phase of the country’s inoculation drive. India has cumulatively administered over 16 crore doses so far. Of these, just over 3 crore are second doses. India aims to vaccinate 250 million people by the end of July.

Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V are the three vaccines that have been approved. Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine which means it has killed coronaviruses and it is absolutely safe to be injected into the body.

Covishield - The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is being manufactured locally by the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. It is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus from chimpanzees.

Sputnik V is developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute. According to reports, after vaccination, the countries are showing low numbers of coronavirus cases. Israel is the country which has 58.5% of its population vaccinated and the cases started to tumble when 40% of its population received at least one jab of vaccine. Chile, Bahrain, US, UK, Serbia, Hungary, Qatar are the nations with more numbers of people getting vaccinated. In India, it is just 2.2%.

We are wondering if the numbers will drop in India too once the entire population is vaccinated.