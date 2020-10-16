Will He Wrestle His Way To Victory?

He is a heavyweight wrestler known for his ability to wriggle out of tough situations and the capability to overpower the opponent. But will wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt be able to win the electoral bout in Baroda assembly constituency of Haryana?

Yogeshwar Dutt, a Padma Sri Awardee, is now the official nominee of the ruling BJP for the Baroda bypoll. Yogeshwar contested from the same seat in 2019 assembly polls and lost to Sri Kishan Hooda. However, Hooda passed away recently necessitating a bypoll. The BJP decided on Dutt’s candidature on Thursday and he is set to file nomination papers on Friday.

Interestingly, several sports personalities like Babita Phogat, Geeta Phogat and Sakshi Malik have met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Later, Yogeshwar Dutt joined them. After this meeting, Dutt’s candidature was announced. Dutt is an Olympian medallist and has been given several sports awards for his achievements.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidate.