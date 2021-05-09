Will CBSE Promote Class 12 Students Without Board Exams?

The Central Board of Secondary Education( CBSE) may postpone Class 12 boards over the surging COVID cases in the country. After reviewing the coronavirus situation in June, the Board will make a final decision on postponing and conducting the Class 12 exams.

In an interview with a leading portal, a CBSE official stated that if the situation worsens, the CBSE may implement the Class 10 assessment plan, but that it was too early to say.

If the exams can't be held in July, we won't be able to postpone them any longer. Because the entire exam process, including copy evaluation and result declaration, takes more than a month. If the results are announced by the end of August, how will students be able to enroll in universities and other higher education institutions?, ask students and parents.

According to some reports, the examinations may be held after July due to the current pandemic situation across the country. On June 1, the government and education departments will meet at a high-level meeting to decide whether the CBSE Class 12 board exams will be held. The Union Ministry of Education and examination-related agencies are currently engaged in serious brainstorming on this topic. There are also reports that the undergraduate examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Will also be postponed.