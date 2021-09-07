Will Bomb INS Vikrant, Reads Anonymous Email: Cops Begin Probe

Thiruvananthapuram: An anonymous email threatening to attack INS Vikrant, the indigenous aircraft carrier under construction in Kochi, prompted Kerala Police to file a complaint on Monday.

A complaint has been filed under IT-Act 385, according to Ernakulam South Police.

Two weeks ago, the Cochin Shipyard received an anonymous email threatening to detonate a bomb on the INS Vikrant.

Aside from Ernakulam South Police, many central agencies have begun preliminary investigations and are looking into whether the incident has a terrorist component.

It must be remembered that in July of this year, an Afghan national named Eid Gul was arrested for working at the Cochin Shipyard even though his visa had expired. He was apprehended in Kolkata, where he had taken refuge.

The Indian Navy's first aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant, is nearing completion. Last month, 12 years after the keel was laid - in February 2009 - the sea trials were completed.

At the time of the initial sea testing, the project's overall cost was estimated to be around Rs 23,000 crore.