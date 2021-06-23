Will BMRCL Finish Mysore Road-Kengeri Extension By Deadline?

The BMRCL has set a deadline ( June 27) to finish the remaining work on the Mysore Road-Kengeri expansion line and have it ready for inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. A review of a full evaluation of physical infrastructure, signaling and telecom devices, and other equipment along the 6.2-kilometer stretch of the Phase 2 corridor, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) sources.

"We have sent all the relevant documentation to the Commissioner of Railway Safety for his review. The CRS, on the other hand, has requested clarification on a few points. It may take a few days for the safety authorities to decide on inspection dates once we respond to the queries," a BMRCL source said.

According to sources, work was currently being done to ensure that the entire line was ready for inspection.

"The entire infrastructure is being thoroughly examined, and any residual problems will be addressed. Officials must be ready to respond to any questions that may arise during the inspection". "We should gain approval in July if all goes well," he added.

When the section's trial runs ended earlier this year, officials believed that the line would be operational by July.

Once operational, the line is expected to bring in 75,000 new riders per day under normal conditions.

Meanwhile, BMRCL Managing Director Rakesh Singh met senior authorities on Tuesday to discuss the status of Phase 2 metro projects.