Why We Should Not Eat During Eclipse Scientifically Explained

Solar Eclipse 2022: This year, countries across the globe will witness a partial solar eclipse on October 25. The partial solar eclipse starts before sunset. We all know that the moon comes in between the sun and the earth and thereby moon casts a shadow on the earth obstructing the sunlight from reaching the earth. On the day of the Solar Eclipse, people will follow some rules like we shouldn't eat food or drink water during Surya Grahan time, shouldn't cook food, shouldn't move from one place to another, etc. Here is a scientific reason why one shouldn't consume anything during the eclipse.

According to a study, people must not have food starting two hours before the eclipse. There won't be any sunlight so, the number of bacteria might increase and be active and it may result in some change in the nutritional value of the food item.

