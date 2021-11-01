Why Sabyasachi Pulled Out This Mangalsutra Ad?

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee removed the mangalsutra advertisement on Sunday after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra issued a 24 hour ultimatum and threated to send the police force.

In the mangalsutra advertisement, one could see a woman wearing a low-neckline dress and posing in an intimate position with a man. After Sabyasachi shared the pictures, it created a controversy as a few netizens commented that it is against Hindu culture.

Sharing the pics, Sabyasachi's official Instagram page wrote, "Introducing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2 and the Bengal Tiger Icon collection of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and signet rings in 18k gold with VVS diamonds, black onyx, opals and black enamel."

Earlier on Sunday, MP Minister speaking to reporters told that, "I have warned earlier about such advertisements. I am personally warning designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, giving him a 24-hour ultimatum. If this objectionable and obscene advertisement is not withdrawn, then a case will be registered against him and legal action will be taken. The police force will be sent for the action."

He further stated that, "Why do such painful incidents take place only with Hindu symbols? If Mukherjee has courage, he should do it with some other religion, then we will understand that he is a real brave man."

Later, Sabyasachi Company wrote in an Instagram story, "In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment. The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign."