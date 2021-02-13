Why Is National Women’s Day Celebrated Today?

The world might celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 but in India, we observe National Women's Day on February 13, to mark the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, who is also popularly known as ‘The nightingale of India’. A proponent of civil rights, women's emancipation, and anti-imperialistic ideas, she was an important figure in India's struggle for independence from colonial rule.

Sarojini Naidu was born on February 13, 1879. She was appointed as a President of the Indian National Congress in 1925 and later went on to become the first governor of the United Province (now known as Uttar Pradesh) in 1947. She was imprisoned for almost 21 months during Mahatma Gandhi’s quit India movement. Born in Hyderabad, Sarojini Naidu belonged to a Bengali Brahmin family with her ancestral roots in Bangladesh.

After finishing her studies, she married Paidipati Govindarajulu Naidu - a physician from Andhra Pradesh. The couple has five children. Sarojini Naidu suffered a heart attack and died on March 2, 1949, at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Sarojini Naidu is famous all over the world for her literary contribution. Some of her poems have also been included in the school curriculum. Her literary works include Golden Threshold (1905), The Bird of Time: Songs of Life, Death, and the Spring, The Broken Wing: Songs of Love, Death and the Spring, The Gift of India, Muhammad Jinnah: An Ambassador of Unity, The Sceptred Flute: Songs of India, Kitabistan, The Indian Weavers.

Sarojini Naidu's birthday is celebrated as National Women’s day in India because of her outstanding work for the upliftment and empowerment of women in India. Naidu has been a source of inspiration to women throughout the country. Celebrating the day becomes important as a lot of women get to know about the freedom fighter. The primary goal of the day is to make honour Sarojini Naidu and recognise powerful women like her in India’s history and also to inspire others to walk down the same path.