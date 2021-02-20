Tamil star and Makkal Needhi Maiam party founder Kamal Haasan met Rajinikanth at Poes Garden here on Saturday. This was the first visit of Kamal Haasan to Rajini since the latter announced that he wouldn't be entering politics. Why did Kamal Haasan meet Rajinikanth is the question that is doing all the rounds in the social media. According to the sources, both of them didn't discuss politics.

In December 2020, Rajinikanth said that he is not going to enter politics owing to his health condition. A few days ago, he was admitted in hospital over blood pressure fluctuations. After discaharging from the hospital, Rajinikanth said that, "With extreme sadness I say that I can't enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision."

The meeting of Rajini and Kamal is of high importance because very soon Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are going to take place. It is said that Kamal Haasan is expecting some support from Rajinikanth because both of them share good rapport.

