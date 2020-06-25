NEW DELHI: As former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been demanding answers for the death of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley by Chinese troops, BJP on Thursday claimed that China had funded the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked explanation as to why the Chinese Embassy donated about Rs 90 lakh to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

“They (Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi) are attacking the Narendra Modi government and supporting China because of these donations to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation,” Prasad said.

“First, they give away land to China, then they take Rs 90 lakh as a charity. The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was nothing but an extension of the Congress. Did they take permission before taking money? Did they inform the government why they had taken the money?” Prasad asked.

He called it a gross violation of rules and regulations.

He further claimed that not just the Embassy of The Peoples Republic of China in India but even the Government of the People’s Republic of China is a donor of the foundation.

A petition has also been filed before Supreme Court to seek probe into the memorandum of understanding (MoU) of 2008 between the Congress and the Communist Party of China.

Earlier, BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya also tweeted that “Congress President Sonia Gandhi is the Chairperson of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, P.Chidambaram and Priyanka Vadra sit on its board.”

Also, BJP president JP Nadda speaking during the Madhya Pradesh Jan Samvad Rally, said he was amazed that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from China.

“This is the secret relation of Congress and China,” he said.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of trying to “divide the nation and demoralise” the armed forces during crucial situations, Nadda said, “First, the Congress signs an MoU with the Chinese Communist Party, then the Congress surrenders land to China. During the Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly went to the Chinese embassy and during crucial situations, he tries to divide the nation and demoralise armed forces. Effects of the MoU?”