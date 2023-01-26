Why Is Centre Handing Over Monuments to Private Sector?

New Delhi: The central government will soon revamp its Monument Mitra (Adopt a Heritage) Scheme as it is planning to hand over 1,000 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-managed monuments under the care of the private sector.

Govind Mohan, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture on Wednesday said the revamped scheme would be based on the Corporate Social Responsibility model.

“Our target is to have MoUs signed with partners for 500 sites under the revamped Monument Mitra scheme by August 15 when the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav ends,” Govind Mohan said.

Under the revamped scheme which will likely be launched by February 15, Corporate entities will adopt these monuments as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility. The government is aiming to hand over 500 sites under the revamped Monument Mitra Scheme to the corporate sector for their upkeep and maintenance.

The scheme is also looking at introducing Light and Sound show along with projection mapping at 500 sites including prominent monuments like Hampi, Purana Quila, Ajanta, Ellora, Mandu, Kangra Fort and Golconda Fort.

Also Read: India’s R-Day Celebrations Overshadowed by Human Rights Violations: MEP Alviina Alametsä