Why is Boycott Malabar Gold Trending on Social Media?

New Delhi: It wasn't for her fashionable public appearances with her gal pals or her upcoming films that actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was trending on social media on Friday (April 22). On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the actress appeared in a commercial for Malabar Gold and Diamonds. This sparked outrage among some social media users, who claimed that Kareena had "married a Muslim" and yet was featured in an ad for a Hindu festival despite this.

Users also called the ad an "insult to Hinduism" because Kareena didn't wear a bindi. The hashtags #NoBindiNoBusiness and #BoycottMalabarGold are trending on Twitter.

As one of the users put it, "The latest advertisement by MalabarGold is another example of disregard for the Hindu festival. Wearing Bindi is imp. part of traditional Indian woman dressing.. Mocking Hindu traditions and expecting Hindus to spend their money for them. Not anymore."

Another person stated, "So-called 'The Responsible Jeweller' releases an ad with Kareena Kapoor Khan without a bindi for Akshaya Tritiya! Do they care about Hindu culture?"

Kareena has been a long-time promoter of the Kerala-based jewellery retailer.

Kareena is shown in an embellished pink lehnga in the Akshaya Tritiya campaign, combined with an ornate diamond neckpiece, enormous earrings, and a maang tika. The absence of Bindi on Kareena's forehead, however, drew everyone's notice. Netizens slammed the company for marketing a Hindu celebration without depicting Hindu married women properly. They pushed for hiring a "muslim married woman" to promote the Hindu festival advertisement.

Several hashtags, such as #BoycottMalabarGold and #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan, have gained traction on social media.

Tanishq, a jewellery brand, received a lot of backlash from netizens last October when they alleged that the brand was preaching love jihad in its marketing. However, the advertisement was later removed.

