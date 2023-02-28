The BJP has turned its focus to preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls. The saffron party is also keeping a close watch on the developments in the state politics.

These issues are likely to come up for discussion in the State Mini Core Committee meeting with BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday. Speculations are rife in the political circles that this meeting comes second day after Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor scam case.

On the last day of the 'Prajagosa-BJP Bharosa' street corner meetings undertaken by the Telangana BJP, the central leadership is said to have ordered public meetings to be held a cross all the 119 assembly constituency centres. However, it is noteworthy that the chief leaders of the state party were urgently summoned to Delhi on a day for the party.

There is a discussion in the political circles on whether Telangana politics will also be affected by the tremors of the Delhi liquor scam, and if so, what kind of actions will be taken in that direction. The party sources feel that the state chief leaders will be asked to be ready to face any political consequences if the investigative agencies take any action against the leaders of the ruling party.

Amit Shah from Delhi has focused his full attention on the assembly elections to be held in various states including Karnataka and Telangana this year. Party sources revealed that Amit Shah is holding this meeting in Delhi due to his busy schedule in preparing plans for the assembly elections.

The party in-charge Sunil Bansal, who has already stayed in the state for a week, thoroughly examined how the street corner meetings are being conducted, how the leaders are performing and how the people are reacting to them. It appears that Amit Shah will give directions to the state party leaders in this meeting based on the report given by Bansal on the status of the party in the state, the way it is preparing for the elections and the issues that need to be improved.

According to party information, Sunil Bansal, Tarunchug, Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Party Parliamentary Board Member Dr. K. Lakshman, Party National Vice-President DK Aruna, National Working Group Members Muralidhar Rao, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Itala Rajender, Vivek Venkataswamy, Vijayashanti and will take part in the meeting.