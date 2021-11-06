Who Will Take Over Aryan Khan Case After Sameer Wankhede Removal?

Mumbai: According to sources, the Mumbai office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), commanded by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, will not probe the drugs case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. They have been removed from investigating six cases.

This also means he will be dropped from the case of Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

NCB Deputy Director South-Western Region General Mutha Ashok Jain told ANI that teams from Delhi will now probe these six cases, including Aryan Khan's and five others from the Mumbai zone. "It was a choice made by the administration," Jain added.

While many speculated that Wankhede was removed from the case, he stated that this is not true and that his writ petition in court requesting that the subject be investigated by a central agency was successful.

"I haven't been taken out of this investigation." My writ petition in court requested that the subject be investigated by a central agency. The SIT of the Delhi NCB is looking into the Aryan case and the Sameer Khan case. “NCB teams from Delhi and Mumbai are working together,” he told ANI.

Wankhede was accused of extortion and forging documents. He stated that this is the doing of drug mafias who are trying to frame him.