WHO Slams Fake Report Claiming 50K COVID Fatalities in India

Fake News. A video which claimed that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of 50,000 deaths in India due to coronavirus had gone viral on the internet. As per our sources, it is ‘’fake news’’. In the said video, WHO issued a warning to India about an alarmning rise in covid death rate saying the fatalities would touch 50,000 by April 15.

The World Health Organization Regional Office for South- East Asia (SEARO) has rubbished this news as fake and clarified saying, "WHO has not issued any warning to India. It is fake news."

So far, India has reported over 1,26,86,049 covid cases. The deaths from Coronavirus have gone up to 1,65,547.