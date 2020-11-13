Who Is Ravi Belagere? Hi Bengaluru Editor, Kannada Writer: Know More

Ravi Belagere, a writer and a journalist based in Bengaluru, Karnataka passed away on Friday. The 62-year old Ravi died after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was at his office in Padmanabha Nagar when he suffered the heart attack. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but he couldn't survive.

According to the reports, the mortal remains have been kept at his residence at Karishma Hills on Kanakapura road. Later the mortal remains will be shifted to the campus of Prarthana School so that his friends and others could pay their last respects.

He was born on 15 March 1958 at Sathyanaryanapet in Bellary. He completed his high school education from Siddhaganga High School, Tumkur. Later he completed his masters in History and Archaeology from Veerashaiva College, Bellary.

Belagere stared his career as a history lecturer. Later, he worked as a room boy, receptionist, newspaper boy, milk seller, medical representative, printing press owner, theatre gatekeeper, etc to earn his livelihood.

In 1984, he came to Bengaluru. He started his own newspaper 'Hi Bangalore' in 1995 along with R.T.Vittalamurthy, Ra. Somanath, U.H, Sangam Dev and Hogi. Most of the people loved the columns like Love Lavike, Bottom Item, Khaas Baat and Papigala Lokadalli. The paper was the largest circulated newspaper over the five years. He was not only the editor of Kannada language tabloid Hi Bangalore but also the editor of fortnightly magazine O Manase. Later, he produced many TV Programs and acted in a couple of films like Ganda Hendathi, Madhesha, Vaarashardara, etc. He also acted as the host for a TV Program Endhu Mareyada Haadu, Break Fast which aired on Janashri TV. He was the producer and narrator of the crime investigation show Crime Diary which aired on ETV Kannada and he has also given his voice for the movie Deadly Soma.

An article written on actress Rupini, gave rise to huge criticism. He also tried to make a film based on the love story of HD Kumaraswamy and actress Radhika Kumaraswamy. But the film didn't hit the theatres as HD Deve Dowda brought stay on the release of the film.

He won various awards like Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award, Shivarama Karantha Award, Karnataka Media Academy Award for Lifetime achievement, etc.