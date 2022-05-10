Who is Pulitzer Award Winning Photographer Danish Siddiqui Killed in Afghanistan

Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui for the second time won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize 2022 in the feature photography category. Siddiqui was on assignment in Afghanistan last year when he died. He was killed while covering clashes between Afghan troops and the Taliban in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city.

Danish Siddiqui was the Chief Photographer for Reuters, based in India, and worked with Reuters for over a decade. He did his graduation from Jamia Millia Islamia. In 2018, he won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography, as part of a team of photographers, for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.

He started his career as a correspondent for the Hindustan Times before shifting to the TV Today Network. Later, he became a photojournalist and joined Reuters as an intern in 2010. He covered Afghanistan War (2012) , Battle of Mosul (2016–2017), the April 2015 Nepal earthquake, the 2015 Rohingya refugee crisis, the 2019–2020 Hong Kong protests, the 2020 Delhi riots, and the COVID-19 pandemic among other stories in South Asia, Middle East, and Europe.

Danish Siddiqui Wife and Children:

Danish Siddiqui is survived by his two children and wife, a German national.

After the death of Danish Siddiqui, NV Ramana Chief Justice said, "Danish Siddiqui was a man with a magical eye and was rightly regarded as one of the foremost photojournalists of this era. If a picture can tell a thousand words, his photos were novels."

Also Read: ​Reason Behind Naming Cyclone Asani and Its Meaning