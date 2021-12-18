WHO Nod for Emergency Use of SII's Covovax

The World Health Organization has authorised the emergency use listing of Covid vaccine Covovax, which is developed by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax and is part of the Covax facility portfolio, on Friday. "This is another huge step in our fight against Covid-19. Covovax is now WHO-approved for use in emergencies, demonstrating good safety and effectiveness. "Thank you all for a great collaboration," stated Adar Poonawala, CEO of the Serum Institute of India. Covovax is a two-dose vaccine that was approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use. The primary drug authority in India, the DCGI, has yet to grant it emergency use authorization (EUA).

According to the World Health Organization, the listing aims to improve access, particularly in low-income countries, 41 of which have not been able to vaccinate 10% of their people and 98 countries have not reached 40%. Covovax was examined under the WHO EUL protocol based on an assessment of data on quality, safety, and efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and manufacturing site inspections conducted by India's Drugs Controller General.

The WHO-convened Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), made up of experts from around the world, has determined that the vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against Covid-19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs any risks, and that the vaccine can be used globally. The Covovax vaccine is the third India-related vaccine to be approved by the WHO. The Covovax is developed by SII in partnership with US-based Novavax.