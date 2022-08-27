Who is New Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit is going to take oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday. Justice Lalit will take over for Justice NV Ramana, who retired as 48th CJI on August 26, 2022. He will resign on November 8 after a comparatively brief term of just over two months.

Uday Umesh Lalit hails from Maharashtra and his grandfather, Ranganath Lalit, was a lawyer in Solapur much before India's independence. On Saturday, when Justice UU Lalit takes oath as CJI, three generations of his family will be present. Umesh's father Umesh Ranganath Lalit also served as a high court judge after a long career as an advocate in his home state.

Justice Lalit was a Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court before being appointed as a judge on August 13, 2014. In 2019, Justice Lalit freed former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh from the Ayodhya lawsuit. One of the high-profile cases, he appeared in was the 2G spectrum allocation case, in which the court appointed him as Special Public Prosecutor.

"I have always believed that the role of the Supreme Court is to lay down law with clarity and consistency. So that issues may get clarified expeditiously. We will strive hard to say that we will always have at least one Constitution bench functioning throughout the year," said Lalit.

He further added, "I had a word with registry officials, SCBA and SCAORA officials. We will try hard to make the listing as simple and transparent as possible. Number two- the area which is mentioning of urgent matters, I will certainly look into. Will have a word with all my colleagues. Shortly, you will have a clear-cut regime where urgent matters can be mentioned before the court."

