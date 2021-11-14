WHO Dubs Booster Dose of COVID Vaccine a Scandal

The WHO has dubbed the distribution of booster doses of Covid vaccinations "a disgrace that must end now" at a time when the debate over booster shots has erupted in numerous countries, including India. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, called for a global booster ban in August, which he then extended until the end of the year.

However, countries such as Germany, Israel, Canada, and the United States have implemented booster programs. "It makes no sense to provide boosters to healthy adults or vaccines to children when health professionals, the elderly, and other high-risk groups around the world are still waiting for their first dose," Tedros stated, condemning booster stockpiling and delivery.

There are countries with the highest vaccination coverage are hoarding more vaccines, whereas low-income countries are having difficulty getting even the first shot for their citizens. "Every day, six times more boosters are delivered in low-income nations than initial dosages," Tedros stated.

While the Indian government has yet to make a decision on booster doses and is instead focusing on increasing coverage of the first and second doses, many states and health experts have begun making a case for booster doses, primarily for health workers and the elderly who have been prioritized for vaccination.