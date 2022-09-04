In a very tragic incident, former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai today. According to the police, Cyrus Mistry was travelling in a Mercedes and his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district of Mumbai. "The accident took place around 3.15 pm when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident," the police official told news agency PTI.

Who is Cyrus Mistry:

In 1992 Cyrus Mistry married the daughter of Iqbal Chagla, one of India's most famous lawyers. Mistry was married to Rohiqa Chagla, the daughter of lawyer Iqbal Chagla and granddaughter of jurist M.C. Chagla. Iqbal Chagla. One of Cyrus Mistry's sisters married Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half brother.

Cyrus became the Tata Sons chairman in 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. But he was removed four years later in a boardroom coup led by Tata Trusts, which owned 66% of Tata Sons and was controlled by Ratan Tata. Cyrus Mistry was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016.

