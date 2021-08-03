Which Regions Have The Highest And Lowest CBSE Class 10 Pass Percentage?

CBSE Class 10 Results 2021: The CBSE released the Class 10 board results on Tuesday. Trivandrum has the highest pass percentage of 99.99 per cent among regions, followed by Bengaluru with a 99.96 per cent pass percentage. The top five states also include Chennai, Pune, and Ajmer. With a pass rate of 90.54 per cent, Guwahati has the lowest pass rate. The total pass rate climbed from 91.46 per cent in 2020 to 99.04 per cent this year.

CBSE 10th Result 2021: Result at a Glance