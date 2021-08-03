Which Regions Have The Highest And Lowest CBSE Class 10 Pass Percentage?
CBSE Class 10 Results 2021: The CBSE released the Class 10 board results on Tuesday. Trivandrum has the highest pass percentage of 99.99 per cent among regions, followed by Bengaluru with a 99.96 per cent pass percentage. The top five states also include Chennai, Pune, and Ajmer. With a pass rate of 90.54 per cent, Guwahati has the lowest pass rate. The total pass rate climbed from 91.46 per cent in 2020 to 99.04 per cent this year.
CBSE 10th Result 2021: Result at a Glance
- For the board exam, a total of 21, 50, 608 students had enrolled. Today, the results of 20, 97, 128 students were announced.
- Trivandrum, with a score of 99.99 per cent, is the top-performing area in the region, followed by Bengaluru and, lastly, Chennai.
- With 98.74 per cent and 97.80 per cent pass percentages, the Delhi West and Delhi East areas are ranked 14 and 15, respectively.
- The overall pass percentage in the Delhi region is 98.19 per cent.
- In terms of gender, girls outperformed boys by 0.35 per cent.
- Girls have a pass percentage of 99.24 per cent, while boys have a pass percentage of 98.89 per cent.
- Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) has once again achieved a flawless 100% pass percentage across schools.
- JNV has a pass percentage of 99.99 per cent.
- There will be no merit list this year, so there will be no toppers.
- However, in the results released today, 2,00,962 students scored between 90 and 95 per cent, while 57, 824 students got 95 per cent or above.