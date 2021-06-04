Which Govt Policy Offers Compensation to COVID Victim Family?

COVID 19 Deaths: The Central Government created the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) programmes to provide low-cost insurance. Now, let us know which of the two policies applies if the policyholder dies from Coronavirus.

In the year 2015, Prime Minister Modi presented three excellent programmes. Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyothi Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Yojana are two of them. Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Atal Pension Yojana are two government-sponsored schemes. The PMSBY plan is being adopted by everyone.

Because the annual charge for this is just Rs 12, and the coverage kicks in if someone dies in a road accident. This policy is available to those in the age group of 18 and 70.

In the event of the policy holder's death in an accident, the payout is Rs. 2 lakhs, and in the event of permanent disability, the payout is Rs. 1 lakh. This policy has nothing to do with corona deaths.

PMSBY is another policy under this scheme. The cost of the premium is Rs 330. Adults between the ages of 18 and 50 who have a bank savings account are eligible.

The insurance becomes effective after 45 days of membership in the programme. If you purchase this policy, you will be entitled to a Rs 2 lakh insurance payout in the event of death due to any cause.

This sum is paid to the nominee designated by the policyholder. Under this insurance coverage, anyone who dies due to Corona would be compensated in the amount of Rs 2 lakhs.

In the event of the nominee's death by accident, the nominee must contact the insurance bank branch within 30 days to file a claim.

Within 30 days of receiving the claim, the bank will send the claim form to the appropriate insurance carrier.

The Atal pension programme is unrelated to insurance. It was created so that people might get a pension after reaching a certain age.